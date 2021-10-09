Sudan: Floods - Revised Emergency Appeal n° MDRSD028

This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 4.7 million Swiss francs (funding gap) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Sudan Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to expand the immediate emergency response component of the operation to address the needs of people who have been impacted by a new round of flooding that has affected Sudan since July 2021. This revised Emergency Appeal aims at delivering assistance and support early recovery for the affected 180,000 people.

This revised Emergency Appeal is part of a Federation-wide approach which is based on one plan with the response activities of all IFRC network members contributing to the response.

The revision of the Emergency Appeal will address:

• Reactivation of immediate emergency response interventions in seven states (Blue Nile, Gedaref, Jezira, Khartoum, River Nile, Sennar, and White Nile states).

• Prioritizing emergency shelter and household items interventions, resulting in an increase of budget allocation from 3,020,000 to 4,706,000 Swiss Francs.

• Adjusting overall targets in line with the budget revision, actual costs, and implementation capacity of the SRCS; resulting in a reduction of people targeted from 200,000 people to 180,000.