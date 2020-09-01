Sudan: Floods Prompt State of Emergency in Khartoum State - Flash Update No. 5 (31 August 2020)

KEY POINTS

The Government of Sudan declares State of emergency on 30 August, in Khartoum State following severe flooding affecting all localities in Khartoum.

The Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, reported that the River Nile reached 17.43 metres over the weekend - the highest level in 100 years.

The torrential rains mostly in Ethiopia have caused the Nile to overflow downstream in Sudan, houses have been destroyed, people have died, and families have been cut-off or displaced.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), aid organizations and the private sector are providing life-saving assistance to people affected.

SITUATION IN KHARTOUM STATE

Torrential rains mostly in Ethiopia have caused flooding in Khartoum State during the night of the 27th of August and have continued over the weekend, destroying and damaging more than 500 homes, forcing people to displace and creating new humanitarian needs.

The torrential rains and flooding compound increasing, and emerging humanitarian needs in the State. The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported extensive damage in all seven Khartoum localities. A total of 21,440 people (4,288 households) are affected by the current rainy season in Khartoum state, which starts in July through September. Sudan has seen flooding in all States over the past four weeks.

The situation is expected to get worse over the coming weeks, as above-average rains are forecast until the end of September. The Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources informed that, according to measurements at the Dayem station, water levels of the Blue Nile are higher than the 1988 flood levels that destroyed tens of thousands of homes in Gadharef, Kassala, Eddamer, Atbara, Ash Showak and displaced over one million people.

RESPONSE

HAC has activated and is leading a national Flood Task Force to coordinate the response with all partners. The immediate need in Khartoum is to shore up the banks and provide shelter to those whose homes have been damaged or destroyed. The President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan has directed the establishment of special emergency rooms to arrange assistance for the flood-affected people and to provide for their needs.

Stocks are being depleted rapidly and more support, is urgently needed. Replenishment of emergency materials will be required to meet the needs of an increasing number of people affected by floods and to sustain the regular humanitarian response across the country. The Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan for 2020, which seeks US$1.6 billion, is less than 44 per cent funded.

For more information, please contact OCHA Sudan: ochasudan@un.org