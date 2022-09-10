Sudan: Floods - Operation update #4 - Emergency Appeal No. MDRSD028

Glide No: FL-2020-000176-SDN

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

To date, this Emergency Appeal, which seeks CHF12million, is approximately 65% funded, including bilateral contributions from partners under the Federation-wide approach. This leaves the appeal with a funding gap of 35% or CHF4.2 million. Given the situation in country, with severe floods affecting several states since end of July, this operations update is seeking additional pledges against those CHF4.2 million, enabling the Sudan Red Crescent Society and its partners to deliver humanitarian assistance to the newly affected population. The targeted population has increased from 180,000 to 276,000 people (increase of 96,000 people) in 12 states.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the crisis

The combination of the heavy rains, flash floods, and swollen rivers in 2020 have caused widespread destruction of infrastructure, health facilities, houses, both private and public buildings, agricultural lands and affected close to 900,000 people in 18 states across the country. The torrential rain and flooding were the worst ones recorded in the country in 30 years. The most affected states included, Blue Nile, Jezira, Khartoum, North Darfur, Red Sea, Sennar, and West Darfur; and have accounted for most of all people affected. Of the displaced families, many have been hosted by families’ neighbors, schools and public facilities or moved to temporary camps, some formal with services and other spontaneous near their residences.

Between July to October 2021, heavy rains and flooding affected an additional 92,100 people across 12 states, according to the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). More than 13,042 homes were damaged and over 5,000 homes were destroyed. Most of the families affected by the heavy rain and flooding were forced to shelter with relatives and move to government buildings.

The health situation in Sudan has continued to deteriorate following the 2020 and 2021 flooding, due to stagnant and contaminated water. Damage caused to health clinics, hospitals, and latrines has elevated the risk of disease outbreaks on already weakened health systems. Within the affected states, diarrhoea, malaria, and skin infection are common causes of mortality among children, while malaria is a common cause of illness among adults.

In 2020, Sudan was confronted with Viral hemorrhagic Fever (VHFs), a polio outbreak, and as well as the increasing spread of Leishmaniasis (Kalazar)1 in Gedaref state. This has been in addition to the annual cycles of the outbreak of cholera, malaria, dengue, and chikungunya which are endemic. Sudan continued to face the health and socio- economic consequences of COVID-19. As of 1 February 2022, 58,208 people had tested positive for COVID, and 3,442 people have died from the disease. The COVID-19 Case Fatality Rate is among the highest in the world.

The decline in the economy has severely affected all provision of basic services, including health services, with only 15% of essential drugs available in the country.

In many of the flooded locations, access to clean water was limited. The water supply from boreholes has been affected by the overflow of the river and latrines have been destroyed, increasing the risk of water contamination and outbreak of waterborne diseases due to lack of latrines (resulting in open defecation) and contamination of water by faecal matter from flooded latrines.

Impact of the Floods in 2022

In July 2022, heavy and continuous rains were experienced in several states of Sudan. Flash floods led to widespread destruction of houses and infrastructure and the displacement of thousands of people. From 9 July to end August 2022, floods have particularly affected the states of Kassala, Khartoum, River Nile, South Kordofan, South Darfur, East Darfur, Gezira, Gedarif, Northern State, White Nile, West Kordofan, Sinnar, and North Kordofan resulting in losses of high magnitude. According to the Civil Defense, Ministry of Health and Humanitarian Aid Commission, over 100 people have lost their lives in this year’s floods. In addition, thousands of acres of non-agricultural and agricultural land are completely submerged including the second largest irrigation area in Sudan, Al Managil in Gezira State. This may lead to a very poor harvest season, aggravating the already stressed food insecurity situation of the country.

Sudan Red Crescent (SRCS) State branches have reported approximately 352,171 people (57,117 households) have been affected. Estimated 65,346 homes impacted (32,216 completely destroyed and 33,130 partially), 2,683 public utilities and 10,271 latrines were destroyed. Out of the total population affected, 96,000 have been identified in need of urgent humanitarian assistance, including basic needs, shelter materials and household kits as most homes have been partially or fully destroyed. In addition, there is an urgent need for food, clean drinking water, health care services, first aid and psychosocial support, water, sanitation, and hygiene promotion. As of July 2022, heavy and continuous rains were experienced in several states of Sudan. Flash floods led to widespread destruction of houses and infrastructure and the displacement of thousands of people. From 09 July to end August 2022, floods have particularly affected the states of Kassala, Khartoum, River Nile, South Kordofan, South Darfur, East Darfur, Gezira, Gedarif, Northern State, White Nile, West Kordofan, Sinnar, and North Kordofan resulting in losses of high magnitude.