Sudan
Sudan - Floods (NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 August 2021)
- Heavy rain has been affecting several parts of Sudan over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to media reports, two people have died and one person has been injured in Um Kheirein village (northern Sennar State).
- Widespread floods occurred in Al Qadarif State, where 87 houses have been damaged across El Tunaydeiba village. Furthermore, in River Nile State, more than 100 houses have been damaged or destroyed.
- On 24-25 August, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the southern States of Sudan.