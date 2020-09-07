Sudan: Floods, Nationwide State of Emergency - Flash Update No. 6 (as of 6 September 2020)

KEY POINTS

• The floods have killed 99 people and injured another 46. Half a million people are affected and more than 100,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, according to the government.

• The Government of Sudan, on Friday 4 September, declared a three-month, nation-wide state of emergency in response to the flooding, and the Sovereignty Council established a higher committee to mitigate and address the impact of the floods of 2020.

• The committee is headed by the Ministry of Labor and Social Development and includes all ministries, the states, and coordinating authorities as well as local, regional and international response organizations.

• Heavy rains, upstream of River Nile, in Ethiopia, have caused Blue Nile river levels to rise, downstream in Sudan.

The National Meteorology Agency of Ethiopia reports that in the next ten days the rains are expected to continue.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains continued in Ethiopia and several parts of Sudan during the preceding week. River levels are continuing to rise leading to more flooding, landslides, damage to houses and infrastructure. In total, 506,070 people have been affected in 17 of the 18 states, according to data from the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). Last week the Nile water levels reach 17.4m - the highest they’d been in 100 years and by Tuesday is forecast to rise another 30cm to 17.7m. Satellite-detected surface waters over Khartoum, Al-Jazirah and White Nile states show that 500 km2 of land appears to be flooded. The rains have also caused damaged in the ‘non-nile’ states with North Darfur being the worst hit where 73,360 people are affected.