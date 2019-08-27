Sudan - Floods (GDACS, UN OCHA, ERSAD, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2019)

Heavy rain over the last two weeks has caused flash flooding, resulting in casualties in several parts of the country.

According to the latest UN OCHA report of 26 August, 59 people died in flood-related events and at least 245,700 have been affecteds. In total, more than 32,800 houses have been destroyed and another 16,200 damaged.

There is a high risk of water-borne disease outbreaks due to the presence of stagnant water. Various government authorities and humanitarian partners are assisting the affected population with food and relief kits.

Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast across the affected areas.