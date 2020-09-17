Sudan: Floods Flash Update No 7

HIGHLIGHTS

Sudan continues to face its worst flooding in decades. Weeks of torrential downpours have caused deaths, displacement, and massive destructions to key infrastructure and livelihoods across the country.

Over 100 people have lost their lives and the number of people critically affected has exceeded 730,000 as of 16 September, according to the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission.

More than 146,000 houses have been damaged or destroyed, forcing thousands of people to seek refuge with relatives or at public buildings, including schools.

Humanitarian actors have scaled-up operations, in support of the Government-led response. At least 320,000 people have been reached with critical assistance, including shelter, clean water and health services.

However, thousands of people are still in need of vital assistance and more funding is urgently required. The overall Humanitarian Response Plan for Sudan is only 44 per cent funded.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Weeks of torrential rains and the unprecedented rise of the Nile River have caused one of the worst flooding Sudan has faced in more than three decades. Over 100 people have lost their lives and the number of people critically affected has exceeded 730,000 on 16 September, according to the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). Sudan had not faced such levels of destruction due to rains since 1988, when nearly 1 million families saw their houses being damaged or completely destroyed by the storms. Exactly two weeks ago, on 4 September, the Transitional Government of Sudan declared a national State of Emergency to increase the efforts to support people in urgent need of assistance.

With 17 of the country's 18 states affected, Khartoum, North Darfur, West Darfur and Sennar states have been particularly hit. Over 146,000 homes have been destroyed (more than 71,000) or damaged (around 75,000) across the country, leaving thousands of people homeless and forcing them to seek refugee with relatives or at public buildings, including schools. The start of the school year, expected for the end of September, has been postponed until the end of November. Hundreds of schools have been damaged or destroyed and dozens are being used as emergency shelter for people displaced, adding to the already fragile infrastructure that impacts the education system.

The full impact of the destruction will only be felt in the months ahead. Thousands of hectares of crops have been damaged in the middle of the agricultural season, compromising the harvest and the food security of thousands of families. More than 360 shops and warehouses have been destroyed and over 11,000 livestock have died or were washed away by floodwater, further hampering access to food and critical income for the most vulnerable in the country. Access to clean water and sanitation facilities, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, has also been affected. More than 12,000 latrines were destroyed and the collapse of the Bout Dam puts in risk access to water for more than 100,000 people in Blue Nile State alone.

Khartoum is the hardest-hit state, with more than 102,000 people affected, as of 16 September. According to HAC, approximately 12,400 houses collapsed due to floods and storms, and other 8,140 are damaged. The Blue Nile and White Nile burst their banks in the capital, flooding several riverine communities. The water level has slightly receded over the last days, but more rains are expected and could lead to renewed flooding and destruction.

In Red Sea State, more than 2,000 houses have been destroyed and approximately 8,000 damaged, leaving over 50,000 people in a dire situation. The storms led the seasonal rivers, including Kor Baraka and Kor Arab to burst their banks, destroying critical bridges and blocking roads, including the highway the connects the country's capital Khartoum to Port Sudan, according to media reports. At least 7,300 livestock died due to the flood, according to preliminary data from humanitarians in the field.

In Nothern State, torrential rains over the last week led to flash floods in Dal and Tangasi areas. More than 300 houses were completely destroyed in Dal and another 100 collapsed in Tangasi, leaving more than 2,000 people homeless. More than 8,000 hectares of crops are reportedly flooded, risking the produce. Over 100 schools are flooded and nearly 600 latrines have been lost. In total, more than 12,000 people are affected in the state and the situation is expected to deteriorate in the coming days, as several islands are at risk of riverine flooding, which would require air evacuation of the local population.

In Darfur region, torrential downpours are affecting the already vulnerable displaced and refugee population. In South Darfur, over 130 latrines have been destroyed in several camps over the last week. In Central Darfur, flash floods and continued rains have led to the collapse of hundreds of homes and affecting thousands of internally displaced people (IDP), including a still unconfirmed number of families in Tayba and Hamedya IDP camps, in Zalingei Locality. More than 70,000 people are affected in North Darfur and nearly 69,000 in West Darfur, where several roads are impassable.

The torrential rains and flooding compound increasing and emerging humanitarian needs in Sudan, including a dire food crisis, an economic downturn, pockets of violence, and disease outbreaks. The Nile River reached its highest level in 100 years, according to the Government, and more rains forecast for the coming days in several parts of Sudan will likely lead to more riverine and flash floods. RESPONSE

Humanitarian actors have scaled-up operations, in support of the Government-led response. Over 320,000 people have been reached with critical assistance, including shelter, clean water and health services. Donors are coming forward and civil society organizations are also supporting people who are in need of assistance. However, humanitarians in Sudan are overstretched by the unprecedented flooding and other multiple shocks the country is currently facing. Urgent support from donors and the international community is needed to increase the response. In 2020, aid organizations in Sudan received 44 per cent of the 1.6 billion requested for the humanitarian response.

In Khartoum State, humanitarians have been providing health services, food assistance, critical non-food items (NFIs) such as kitchen utensils, jerry cans, plastic sheets, mosquito nets, etc. Last week, nearly 5,000 people received food assistance in Omdurman Locality and several riverine communities received sand sacks to protect them from the rising water levels. However, humanitarians have reported outstanding gaps in mosquito nets and jerry cans, food supplies and health services.

In Red Sea, over 7,500 people received emergency shelter and critical non-food items (NFIs) such as kitchen utensils, jerry cans, plastic sheets, mosquito nets, etc. Humanitarians reported important gaps in the response, including more NFIs, food and water and sanitation services. Access to some affected areas is still challenging due to floods.

In Nothern State, humanitarians reached nearly 40 per cent of the people affected with household items, including kitchen utensils, jerry cans and other critical household items that have been lost during the floods. In addition to the gaps to cover the NFI needs of the remaining 60 per cent of people affected, humanitarians have also reported shortages of shelter, mosquito nets and other supplies for vector control activities. Some areas remain inaccessible and the bad road conditions are also delaying the response.

In North Darfur, humanitarians reported critical gaps in supplies of hygiene kits, including female-specific items as sanitary pads. In South Darfur, health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services have been provided to most of the affected population, but critical gaps on shelter supplies are hampering the response. In Central Darfur, despite security-related challenges to access some of the affected areas, partners are providing life-saving assistance, including WASH, food, health, education and protection services across the state. The main gaps are on NFIs supplies to more than 3,600 families. IDPs and other communities in Tamar Buljimail Village and Tayba IDP camp in Zalingei Locality, have, however, already received critical household items.

In Sennar State, WASH, health and shelter partners are providing assistance in different localities, including Sennar City and Suki Village. Food security partners are finalizing plans and supplies for food assistance to more than 7,700 people in Sinja, Abu Hujar, Ad Dali, As Suki localities started to arrive today in the Sennar. Additional WASH items and mosquito nets are on the road towards the State to increase the response.

More gaps in NFIs and shelter have been reported in West Kordofan and Kassala states.

