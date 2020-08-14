Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Seasonal rains continued in most of Sudan over the past week, resulting in flash and riverine ﬂooding, loss of lives, damages to houses, schools, water points and other key infrastructure in 17 of the country’s 18 states.

More than 185,000 people had been affected as of 12 August, according to the preliminary data from the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

The collapse of the Bout Earth Dam, Blue Nile State, on 29 July, risks compromising access to water for over 100,000 people living in its vicinity.

The Government, led by HAC, and aid organizations are closely monitoring the situation and providing life-saving assistance to people affected.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains continued in most of Sudan over the past days, resulting in more flooding, loss of lives and damages to houses and other key infrastructure. As of 12 August, more than 185,000 people had been affected in 17 states, an increase of about 135,000 people during the week, according to initial data from the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). With almost 28,000 and about 27,000 people affected people respectively, Gezira and Kassala are the hardest-hit states so far, followed by Red Sea, North Kordofan, South Darfur, West Kordofan and Northern states, according to HAC.

Across the country, at least 14 schools have been damaged and over 1,600 water sources are now contaminated or non-functional. The storms have also affected livelihoods, with more than 1,200 livestock lost and several hectares of crops affected in the middle of the agricultural season.

In Blue Nile, heavy rains and flooding in Tadamon, Bau and Roseries localities have affected nearly 5,700 people, according to HAC. In Bout, Tadamon locality, the Khor Eldiled seasonal river burst its bank, causing further damages to an area already impacted by the collapse of the Bout Dam in the end of July. The severe damages caused in the embankment of the dam in two different areas caused the release of 5 million cubic metres of water that flooded at least 13 neighbourhoods in Bout Town. Nearly 800 houses and three schools are damaged or destroyed.

Besides the immediate effects and emergency caused, the collapse of the dam will likely have serious long-term consequences for over 100,000 people, including IDPs and refugees, who rely on it as their primary source of water. According to humanitarians in Bout, the population is already using water from open sources, which combined with poor sanitation conditions and open defecation practices, increases the risk of disease outbreaks.

In Darfur region, flash floods reportedly killed 16 people, including two internally displaced people (IDP) from Otash settlement, in South Darfur, and three other people living in displacement camps in Kebkabiya locality, North Darfur, according to UNHCR. In East Darfur, flash floods and heavy rain between 1 and 5 August damaged about 800 shelters, over 720 latrines and two schools in Ed Daein area, affecting over 2,000 families, according to preliminary data from humanitarians. Many are now displaced, seeking shelter with neighbours or relatives.

In South Kordofan, at least 3,200 people are suffering the consequences of flooding reported in Abu Kershola and Habila localities. The rains have left roads impassable, hampering access to the families in need of assistance.

The torrential rains and flooding compound increasing and emerging humanitarian needs in Sudan, as the country deals with one of its worse food crises of the last decade, a sharp economic downturn, the escalation of violence in Darfur and Red Sea State, the COVID-19 pandemic and the recently declared polio outbreak. The Sudan Meteorological Authority has warned that more heavy rainfall is expected during August and September in most of the country, which can lead to further ﬂooding and displacement.

RESPONSE

The Government, led by HAC, and humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation and providing life-saving assistance to people who lost their houses, food and livelihoods. Partners are using the propositioned supplies and identifying possible gaps, as well the need for replenishing the material deployed for the response.

In West Kordofan, assessments started on 12 August in Fula, and partners are already mobilizing assistance to people in El Fula, Al Bega, EL Sunut, Abu-Zabad, Alodaya and Anuhud areas in the state.

In Blue Nile, emergency shelter has been mobilized to Bout Town, including around 123 pieces of plastic sheets and 25 tents. Medicines, hygiene kits, water purification products, mosquito nets and other non-food items had already been air-lifted to the area shortly after the collapsed of the Bout Dam. Partners from the Food Security and Livelihoods Sector (FSL) are organizing distributions of seeds to 200 farmers, as well as goat loans to around 200 families who lost their animals.

In South Darfur, IDPs living in the flood-affected camps in Dereige, Otash and Mosey continue to access the normal basic services regularly available in those settlements, including health, nutrition, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH). In Mosey, partners are working to fill the gap on WASH services due to increased needs. The Emergency Shelter and Non-food Items (ES/NFI) partners are mobilizing resources to replenish and fill the gaps on propositioned NFI supplies to assist families in Dereige and Mosey camps. Air shipments of emergency supplies are being organized to provide life-saving assistance to people in El Radoum settlement, as roads to the area are still flooded.

In North Darfur, humanitarians provided SDG 1 million (about US$18,200) in food assistance from the local market to around 600 families affected by floods in El Lait. FSL and ES/NFI partners are working to send more food and NFI supplies to the area shortly. In Kebkabiya, health partners provided response kits to cover one month of health services for 18,000 people for one month. Reproductive health supplies, including kits for birth delivery, and kits for clinical management of sexual violence have also been provided to local centres. WASH partners conducted water chlorination of all water sources and rehabilitated two boreholes, which are now operational. Food and NFIs sectors are awaiting the final assessment figures to support the response, if needed.

In East Darfur, at least 35 damaged latrines have already been replaced in Al Nimir Refugee Camp, while partners are mobilizing more support to the Ed Daein area.

For more information, please contact OCHA Sudan:

Saviano Abreu, deabreuisidoro@un.org

Alimbek Tashtankulov, tashtankulov@un.org