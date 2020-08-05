Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Torrential rains continued in several parts of Sudan over the last days, leading to flooding, landslides, damages to houses and infrastructure in at least 14 of the 18 states across the country.

More than 50,000 people have been affected in West Kordofan, South Kordofan, Sennar, El Gezira, South Darfur, East Darfur, North Darfur, Red Sea, Blue Nile, White Nile, River Nile, Khartoum, Kassala and Northern states, according to the preliminary data from the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). The numbers are expected to rise as the results of more assessments become available.

The Government, led by HAC, and aid organizations are closely monitoring the situation and providing life-saving assistance to people affected.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains continued in several parts of Sudan over the last days, leading to more flooding, landslides, damages to houses and infrastructure. North Darfur, While Nile, Sennar and Kassala are the latest states to report storms and floods. In total, more than 50,000 people have been affected in at least 14 of the 18 Sudanese states, according to initial data from the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

In North Darfur, at least 122 families (over 600 people) are in dire need of shelter, food, jerry cans and kitchen utensils after all their belongings were washed away by a flash flood that hit the IDP camp where they live in Al Lait area, on 2 August, according to HAC.

In Kassala State, floods were reported in Wagar and Delta, in the rural area of Kassala Town, as the Al Gash River burst its bank on the evening of 4 August, according to local sources. The situation could worsen in the area in the coming days, as the water levels of the seasonal river continue to rise, according to local authorities, that are closely monitoring the situation.

Previously on 3 August, local sources informed that heavy rains in Sennar City, Sennar State, led to landslides and the collapse of several houses in Dar Al-Salaam, Al-Rashideen, Shandi Foug, Altagatoa, Al-Dibaga, Taiba Al-Tijaniya neighbourhoods. According to preliminary data from HAC and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, around 3,800 people have been affected by the floods.

In the White Nile State, torrential rainfall and the consequent flooding on 3 August has destroyed nearly 100 houses, displacing around 500 people in Goz Awdalla Village, at El Getiana locality. Although some people have found managed to shelter with neighbours and family members, several people are still homeless and in urgent need of assistance, according to humanitarians in the field.

The Sudan Meteorological Authority has warned that more heavy rains are expected during August and September in most of the country, which can lead to further flooding and displacement.

RESPONSE

The Government, led by HAC, and humanitarian partners are closely monitoring the situation and providing life-saving assistance to people affected.

In North Darfur, HAC has already provided plastic sheets for temporary shelter for those affected by flash floods in Al Lait area. A coordination meeting with humanitarian partners took place on 5 August morning to organize the response, and further assessments will be carried out on 7 August.

In Sennar, a multi-sector assessment was conducted on 5 August and response has started for the 760 families affected. In the White Nile State, humanitarians provided shelter supplies for people who were living in the open on 5 August, and more emergency items are being mobilized.

Across the country, the Flood Task Force, led by HAC, is coordinating the humanitarian assistance to people who lost their houses, food and livelihoods. Partners are using the propositioned supplies and identifying possible gaps, as well the need for replenishing the material deployed for the response.

