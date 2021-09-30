Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 15 (30 September 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Over 314,000 people have been affected by heavy rains and floods in 14 states across the country.

Over 15,500 homes have been destroyed and 46,500 homes have been damaged, temporarily displacing over 100,000 people.

So far about 183,000 people affected by rains and floods have been reached with some type of humanitarian assistance.

In some areas, humanitarians are facing various challenges impacting the timely delivery of assistance such as the lack of humanitarian partners on the ground or lack of access due to floodwaters.

Prepositioned relief items for flood response, disease outbreaks and conflict response are being depleted and stocks need urgent replenishment.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flash flooding have affected over 314,000 people in 14 out of 18 states across the country as of 29 September. Over 15,500 homes have been destroyed, and 46,500 homes damaged, leading to the temporary displacement of about 100,750 people. Most of the displaced people are sheltering with friends or relatives or in public buildings within the vicinity of their homes, with some living in open spaces on high ground. The affected states include Blue Nile, Gedaref, Aj Jazirah, Kassala, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, West Kordofan, and White Nile. The most affected states are White Nile (97,600 people), Gedaref (56,000 people), Aj Jazirah (54,570 people), River Nile (39,400 people), and Sennar (17,400 people). An unconfirmed number of public infrastructure and farmlands have also been affected.

According to the IGAD ICPAC 28 Sep - 5 Oct 2021 forecast, light rainfall of less than 30 mm is expected over southern parts of Sudan, while dry conditions are expected in central and northern Sudan. The rainy season in Sudan stretches from July to September, with little or no rains in October. The Nile River water levels have started to recede below flood risk levels over the past two weeks, according to the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources. As of 30 September 2021, the Nile River water level in the Khartoum station, reached 38 centimetres below the critical risk level, while in the Shandi station the water level reached around 75 centimetres. In Ed Deim station the water level is 4 centimetres above the flood risk level, but it is not expected to have a significant flood impact.

RESPONSE

Humanitarian partners continue to provide food and non-food assistance to people affected by heavy rains and floods in 14 flood-affected states. About 183,000 people were reached with various types of humanitarian assistance since the beginning of the rainy season in July. Over 94,000 people were reached with food assistance in Blue Nile, Gedaref, Aj Jazirah, Kassala, Khartoum, North Kordofan, River Nile and White Nile states. About 39,000 people received one-month food rations, while 54,000 people received 3-15 days food rations. Over 103,000 people received shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs) while about 51,000 people were reached with water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance. Health partners were able to reach over 18,300 people with direct health services in addition to routine programs and services. Some 1,892 children were reached with nutritional support since the start of the rainy season. People affected by heavy rains and flooding in Blue Nile, River Nile and West Kordofan states are yet to receive S/NFI assistance. Similarly, people affected by the flooding in Khartoum, Northern, Sennar and West Kordofan states need urgent food and WASH assistance.

There are limited stocks of relief supplies in shelter, education, child protection and gender-based violence sectors.

Humanitarian partners are facing various challenges, impacting the timely delivery of assistance. In River Nile and Northern states, the lack of humanitarian partners on the ground is impacting flood response. In the Kilo-8 area of White Nile, the lack of access due to floodwaters is impacting the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance.