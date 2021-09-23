Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 14 (23 September 2021)

HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy rains and flooding have affected over 303,000 people in 14 states across the country since the start of the rainy season in July.

Over 14,800 houses were destroyed and 45,300 houses were damaged due to the heavy rains and flooding.

Close to 183,000 people were reached with various types of humanitarian assistance in 14 flood-affected states, including food, shelter, water, sanitation, hygiene, and nutrition aid.

Moderate rainfall between 50 - 100 mm is expected in southern parts of Sudan and some parts of western Ethiopia which constitute part of the Nile River catchment area.

Prepositioned relief items are being depleted and with the increase in the number of people affected, stocks need urgent replenishment.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flash flooding have been reported in 14 out of 18 states across the country. As of 23 September, over 303,000 people have been affected with over 14,800 homes destroyed and 45,300 homes damaged. The affected states include Aj Jazirah, Blue Nile, Gedaref, Kassala, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, West Kordofan, and White Nile. The most affected states are White Nile (97,600 people), Gedaref (56,000 people), Aj Jazirah (54,570 people), River Nile (39,400 people), and Sennar (17,400 people). An unconfirmed number of public infrastructure and farmlands have also been affected.

According to the IGAD ICPAC 21-28 September forecast, moderate rainfall between 50 - 100 mm is expected in southern parts of Sudan, South Sudan, and some parts of western Ethiopia which constitute part of the Nile River catchment area. Light rainfall is expected over the southern part of Sudan.

The Nile River water levels have started to recede below flood risk levels in Khartoum, Ed Diem, Shendi and Atbara station, according to the Ministry of Irrigation and water resource. Currently, the Nile River water level in the Ed Deim station is 12.23 meters, which is seven centimetres below the flooding risk level. In Khartoum station, water levels are 12 centimetres below the critical risk level, while in Shandi station, the water level is 20 centimetres below the critical risk level.

RESPONSE

Humanitarian partners continue to provide food and non-food assistance to people affected by heavy rains and floods in 14 flood-affected states. Over 183,000 people were reached with various types of humanitarian assistance. Over 88,000 people affected in Aj Jazirah, Blue Nile, Gedaref, North Kordofan, River Nile and White Nile states have received food assistance. About 38,000 people received one-month food rations, while 50,000 people received 3-15 days food rations. Over 71,800 people received shelter and NFIs (S/NFIs) while about 7,500 people received water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance. Health partners were able to reach over 14,500 people with direct health services in addition to the routine programs and services. Some 1,892 children were reached with nutritional support since the start of the rainy season. People affected by heavy rains and flooding in Blue Nile, River Nile and West Kordofan states are yet to receive S/NFI assistance. Similarly, people affected by the flooding in Khartoum, Northern, Sennar and West Kordofan states need urgent food and WASH assistance.

There are limited stocks of relief supplies in shelter, education, child protection and gender-based violence sectors. Stocks need to be replenished and if flooding continues, humanitarian partners will face challenges responding to this and other ongoing humanitarian emergencies.

Humanitarian partners are facing various challenges, impacting the timely delivery of assistance. In River Nile and Northern states, the lack of humanitarian partners on the ground is impacting overall humanitarian response. While in West Kordofan, lack of access due to floodwaters and security challenges are impacting the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance.