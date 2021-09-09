Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 12 (9 September 2021) [EN/AR]

HIGHLIGHTS

Heavy rains and flooding have affected over 102,000 people across the country since the start of the rainy season in July, according to the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

Close to 15,000 homes were damaged and over 5,500 homes destroyed.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in southern and central parts of the country between 7 and 14 September, according to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC).

The Government, led by HAC, and humanitarian partners have started the provision of life-saving assistance to affected people.

Prepositioned relief items are being depleted and with the increase in the number of people affected, there is an urgent need to replenish stocks.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flash flooding have so far been reported in 13 out of 18 states across the country. The affected states include Aj Jazirah, Blue Nile, Gedaref, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, West Kordofan and White Nile. As of 9 September, over 102,000 people across the country have been affected by rains and flooding. A total of 5,500 homes were destroyed, 14,900 homes damaged, and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructures and farmlands affected. Further assessments will take place in Blue Nile, and Sennar states to verify the needs and the number of people affected.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in western, southern and central parts of the country, according to the ICPAC 7 to 14 September 2021 forecast, increasing chances of flooding. Moderate rainfall between 50 and 100 mm is expected over the southern parts of the country, and light rainfall is expected over central Sudan.