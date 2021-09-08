FLASH UPDATE

SUDAN: Floods Flash Update No. 11 (8 September 2021)

White Nile State

Between 4 and 6 September 2021, over 61,000 people (12,000 families) were reportedly affected by flooding in 53 villages in White Nile State’s Aj Jabalain locality. This includes 35,000 South Sudanese refugees in Alganaa area, according to findings of an inter-agency multi-sectoral needs assessment carried out on 8 September 2021. Some refugees in Alganaa refugee camp and the host community have relocated to nearby open spaces and Al Alagaya refugee camp in Aj Jabalain locality. Other affected people have sought shelter in schools and health centers. Most of the people in the areas affected depend on subsistence agriculture for their livelihoods and an unconfirmed area of farmland has reportedly been affected by the floods. The inter-agency assessment team recommended the immediate evacuation of people who are currently in flooded waters to higher ground from Juda, Kilo 8, Kilo 4 and surrounding villages. White Nile state Humanitarian Aid Commission and Sudanese Red Crescent Society are working on deploying boats to help with the evacuation.

Urgent needs include immediate evacuation of affected people to higher grounds, shelter, food, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and health assistance. Humanitarian partners, in support of the government, are mobilizing resources for the response.

Aj Jabalain locality has a population of over 411,000 people including 62,000 South Sudanese refugees. With more rains expected in the coming days, there is likelihood that more people will be affected.