Sudan: Floods Flash update No. 10 (2 September 2021)

Heavy rains and flooding have affected over 88,000 people in 13 out of Sudan's 18 states since the start of the rainy season in July, according to the Humanitarian Aid Commision (HAC).

More than 12,700 homes were damaged and over 4,800 homes destroyed. Most of the families affected by the heavy rain and flooding were forced to shelter with relatives and move to government buildings.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected between 31 August and 7 September, according to the IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Center (ICPAC). The water levels in the Nile River are above flood risk level in Khartoum, Ed-Deim and Shendi stations, according to the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources.

The government, led by HAC, and aid organizations have started the provision of life-saving assistance to affected people.

Prepositioned relief items are being depleted and there is an urgent need to replenish stocks, especially if the the humanitarian situation deterioriates further.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Heavy rains and flash floods affected over 88,000 people across the country. As of 1 September 2021, a total of 4,800 homes were destroyed, another 12,780 homes were damaged, and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructure facilities and farmlands have been affected. Heavy rain and flooding have been reported in 13 out of 18 states, including Aj Jazirah, Blue Nile, Gedaref, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, West Kordofan and White Nile River Nile. Aj Jazirah, South Darfur, Gedaref and West Darfur are the most affected states. Further assessments will take place in Aj Jazirah and Gedaref states to verify the needs and the number of people affected.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in most parts of eastern, central and western Sudan, according to the ICPAC 31 August to 07 September 2021 forecast. Most parts of White Nile, Gedaref, Sennar, Kordofan states and Darfur region are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, according to the forecast. Nile River water level is rising since mid-July and currently the water levels are above the flood risk level in Khartoum, Ed-Deim and Shendi stations. Heavy rain, flash flooding and riverine flood could hit some localities in the east, central and western part of Sudan in the coming days and weeks.

Aj Jazirah State

On 25 August, more than 700 homes were affected by heavy rains in Al Migar village in Um Algura locality in Aj Jazirah State. The State Emergency Committee visited flood-affected families in the village and provided some assistance. To mitigate the impact of water-borne diseases, local authorities are clearing drainage networks that have stagnant flood waters. To date, over 11,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding in eight localities since the onset of the rainy season in July.

Gedaref

On 27 August 2021, over 5,155 people (1,031 families) were affected by heavy rains and flooding in Al-Hawata locality in Gedaref State. The Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) carried out an initial assessment in the locality to gauge the impact of the flooding. Access is currently a challenge as the road from Gedaref to Al Hawata and Al Mafaza localities is flooded. Local authorities are continuing road maintenance activities to enhance road access to the affected locality.

Flood Response update

HAC has activated the national flood task force to lead and coordinate the flood response in collaboration with humanitarian partners. Humanitarian partners are conducting needs assessments and verification of people affected by heavy rain and flooding. Concurrently, aid organizations started the provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance for people most affected by the heavy rain and flooding. Partners are using prepositioned relief items to provide life-saving assistance in Gedaref, West Darfur, South Darfur and North Kordofan states.

Northern State

Since the onset of the rainy season, close to 7,500 people were affected by the rains and flooding in Northern State. SRCS in collaboration with the National Council of Civil Defense (NCCD) distributed S/NFIs (blankets, plastic sheets, kitchen sets, sleeping mats and tents) to 390 families affected by floods in Dongola (150 families), Delgo (25 families), Ad Dabbah (50 families), Merwoe (62 families), Halfa (20 families), Al Golid (53 families), and Al-Burgaig (30 families).

Gaps: Over 1,300 families affected by floods need food assistance and Non-Food Items (NFIs).

Aj Jazirah State

More than 11,000 people were affected by rains and flooding in Aj Jazirah State. Humanitarian partners started assisting families affected by floods in Um Algura locality. Assistance provided includes:

Food: 200 families received two-week food rations

S/NFIs:

300 families received mosquito nets and blankets

100 families received mosquito nets

73 families received tents

400 families received plastic sheets

Health: A health facility received medical supplies

Gaps: There is a gap of 600 S/NFI kits; 1,300 families need mosquito nets; and over 1,400 families need urgent food assistance.

West Darfur State

Humanitarian partners started assisting families affected by floods in 13 gathering sites and Ardamata IDP camp in Ag Geneina locality. Fand further verification exercises are being carried out to identify needs, with over 9,000 people estimated to be affected. Assistance provided so far includes:

S/NFIs:

203 IDP families received plastic sheeting, blankets, sleeping mats, kitchen set and jerry cans.

112 families will receive S/NFIs.

The delivery of relief supplies to 329 families in Kulbus locality has been delayed due to heavy rains and impassable roads.

The distribution of NFIs to affected families in three IDPs gathering sites in Ag Geneina is pending the relocation of the IDPs to a safer place.

**Health: **Health sector has adequate stocks for cholera and other water-borne disease outbreaks. However, there is a shortage of malaria treatment drugs in Ag Geneina, and the number of malaria cases reported in the state is increasing. The State Ministry of Health (SMoH) reports that several facilities are at risk of closure due to a lack of funding and recommends the strengthening of five fixed health facilities that serve affected IDPs at the gathering sites.

Child Protection: Child protection partners started safety screening in six IDP gathering points to identify risks to inform response. Capacity-building for partners on case identification and referral systems is underway.

**WASH: **The water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) partners completed the desludging of six latrines in the Dar Massalit gathering site, which was affected by heavy rains and flash floods in early August.

North Kordofan State

Humanitarian partners started assisting families affected by floods in Soudari locality.

Health:

Health sector partners provided medical supplies to a health facility in the locality, which included chlorine, pumps, pesticides, plastic sheets, jerry cans, gloves, personal protective equipment (PPE), soaps, latrine slaps, and sanitizers.

254 families received plastic sheets and sleeping mats.

**Food: **254 flood-affected families received food assistance.

South Darfur State

S/NFIs:

1,878 families in South Darfur have been targeted for NFI flood assistance.

125 IDPs families in Sakali and Dereige IDP camps received S/NFI kits (plastic sheets, jerry cans, kitchen sets, blankets, and plastic mats).

S/NFi distributions are ongoing in Kalma, Mosey, El Serif, Otash, Gereida IDP camps and Gunyu village.

Health:

The heath sector resumed reference water laboratory activities in the state following the increasing risk of disease outbreaks due to the impact of flooding on WASH facilities.

Health sector partners provided four cholera kits to the SMoH.

Health partners supported the SMoH to upgrade routine larvicides activities.

45 medical staff will get refresher trainings on malaria case management, acute jaundice syndrome, and haemorrhagic fever.

Food & WASH: All families affected by heavy rains and flooding will receive food and WASH assistance under routine programming.

Gedaref State

Food:

More than 7,000 individuals were reached under General Food Assistance. This includes flood-affected families in Al Fao locality who received emergency food and nutrition assistance provide by FSL sector partners.

2,000 families affected by floods received a one-off food assistance package (30kg of assorted food items) from private sector and line ministries.

WASH & S/NFI:

Over 330 families in Al Fao locality received WASH/NFI kits (two blankets, mosquito net, jerry cans, plastic mats and plastic and hygiene kits"

The SMoH distributed 250 jerry cans to some of the most vulnerable affected families.

500 families received NFI kits (kitchen sets and utensils, water containers, blankets and two mats).

HAC provided 2,000 mosquito nets and 1,000 blankets, 34 rolls of plastic mats and 34 plastic sheets; 208 tents were distributed by government entities and humanitarian partners.

Gap: There is a gap of 300 full NFI kits.

Nutrition

Almost 2.16 metric tonnes (MTs) of Plumpy Doz were distributed under e-BFSP as part of the nutrition flood response in Al Fao reaching more than 1,350 children under the age of 5 and pregnant and lactating women (PLW). Furthermore, referrals were also done for all malnourished cases to nearby nutrition centers.

Funding and supplies

There are stock-outs of relief supplies in shelter, education, child protection and gender-based violence. The ES/NFI sector has non-food item stocks for about 130,000 people and the WASH sector for about 100,000 people. If the flooding continues, the available stocks will need to be replenished in order to also respond to other ongoing humantarian response.

In support of the flood response, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated US$7.7 million to 14 NGOs in 15 states to finance swift humanitarian response when needed. In addition, some $7 million has been allocated to four UN agencies for the procurement of emergency stocks. Another $3.5 million is available for floods rapid response activities.

*For more information see the OCHA *Sudan Floods: People and Areas Affected Dashboard

*For the full PDF version of the 2021 Humanitairan Needs Overview (HNO) please click *here, *for the full PDF version of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) please click here.*

*For More information about the Sudan Humanitairain Fund click *here