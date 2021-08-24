Sudan: Floods Flash update No. 09 (24 August 2021)

Overview

Heavy rains and flash flooding have so far been reported in 12 out of 18 states including Aj Jazirah, Blue Nile, Gedaref, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, and White Nile. Over 61,800 people were affected as of 22 August 2021. A total of 3,840 homes were destroyed, 8,160 damaged and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructure and farmland have been affected. Further assessments will take place in Al Riyadh internally displaced persons (IDP) camp in West Darfur and in Gedaref State to verify the needs and the number of people affected.

West Darfur State

On 18 and 19 August, 3,425 people were affected by heavy rains and flash floods in Al Riyadh IDP camp in Aj Geneina locality, West Darfur State. According to community leaders and initial observations, an unconfirmed number of latrines were either destroyed or damaged. In-depth assessments are planned to confirm the number of people affected and priority needs.

Over 5,640 people have been affected by heavy rains and flooding in West Darfur since July 2021. Humanitarian partners have started the distribution of non-food items (NFIs) and provided other humanitarian assistance to the people affected.

Over 627,000 people live in Aj Geneina locality, of whom over 30 per cent need humanitarian assistance according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO)*. Over 258,000 people in Aj Geneina locality are currently facing crisis levels of food security, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report covering the period between June and September 2021.

Gedaref State

Inter-agency assessments are ongoing in Gedaref to confirm the number of people reported affected by flooding on 11 August. Initial reports indicate that over 4,715 people were affected by heavy rains and flash floods in Al Mafaza town, Abu Rakham and Tunaydbah areas in Al Mafaza locality. According to local sources over 1,200 feddans of farmland have been affected by the flooding. An unconfirmed number of latrines have been damaged, including in health facilities.

About 115,000 people live in Al Mafaza locality, of whom about 23 per cent need humanitarian assistance according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Over 30,000 people in Al Mafaza are in crisis and above levels of food security according to the latest IPC report.

Funding and supplies

There are stockouts of relief supplies in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), shelter, education, child protection and gender-based violence. There are non-food item stocks for 130,000 people.

In support of the flood response, the Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has allocated US$7.7 million to 14 NGOs in 15 states to finance swift humanitarian response when needed. In addition, some $7 million has been allocated to four UN agencies for the procurement of emergency stocks. Another $3.5 million is available for floods rapid response activities. Read more about the SHF here.

*For more information see the OCHA Sudan Floods: People and Areas Affected Dashboard * For the full PDF version of the 2021 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) please click here, for the full PDF version of the 2021 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) please click here.*