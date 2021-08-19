Sudan: Floods Flash update No. 08 (19 August 2021)

Overview

Heavy rains and flash flooding have so far been reported in 12 out of 18 states across the country. States affected include Aj Jazirah, Blue Nile, Gedaref, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, and White Nile.

Over 55,700 people across the country were affected by heavy rains and flooding as of 18 August 2021. A total of 3,650 homes were destroyed, 7,500 homes damaged, and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructures and farmland have been affected. Further assessments will take place in Blue Nile and Khartoum states to verify the needs and the number of people affected.

Blue Nile

On 17 August, over 1,820 people (364 families) were affected by heavy rains and flash floods in Ed Damazine town, the state capital of Blue Nile State. According to local sources, an unconfirmed number of latrines have been damaged or destroyed by the flooding. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and humanitarian partners are planning to carry out an inter-agency assessment to the areas affected on 19 August.

According to the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, as of 18 August the Nile water level in El Deim station in Blue Nile state reached 12.78 meters, which is above the flood risk level of 12.3 meters. The IGAD Climate Prediction and Application Centre (ICAPC) forecast shows that between 17 – 24 August heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in eastern Sudan and western Ethiopia, which could cause flash and riverine flooding in Blue Nile State.

Over 298,377 people live in Ed Damazine locality, of whom over 18 per cent need humanitarian assistance according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Over 46,000 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

Khartoum

On 17 August, over 1,585 people (150 families) were affected by heavy rains and riverine flooding in Um Durman, Jebel Awlia, Sharg An Neel, and Karrari localities of Khartoum State. An inter-agency assessment will be carried out to affected areas in Um Durman locality on 22 August. Sector-specific needs assessments will be carried out in Jebel Awlia, Sharg An Neel, and Karrari localities to identify priority needs. According to the Ministry of Irrigation and Water Resources, as of 18 August the Nile water level in Khartoum State reached 17.14 meters, which is above the flood risk level of 16.50 meters.

Since the beginning of the flooding season, over 4,100 people (317 families) were affected by heavy rains and flooding in Um Durman, Jebel Awlia, Sharg An Neel, and Karrari localities. An estimated 8.4 million people live in Khartoum State, of whom about 19 per cent need humanitarian assistance according to the 2021 Sudan HNO. About 1.7 million people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC report.

Funding and supplies

There are stockouts of relief supplies in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs); education; child protection and gender-based violence. There are non-food item stocks for 130,000 people.

In its support for the flood response, the SHF has allocated US$3.1 million to ten NGOs in ten states to finance a swift humanitarian response. In addition, approximately $7 million has been allocated to four UN agencies for the procurement of emergency stocks. Another $3.5 million is available for floods rapid response. The SHF is a multi-donor country-based pooled fund managed by OCHA Sudan under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator. It receives unearmarked contributions from donors into a single fund which is used for ongoing humanitarian operations and to respond to new emergencies. The prompt disbursement of SHF funds allows operational partners to act quickly in an efficient and timely manner providing urgent life-saving assistance to those most vulnerable.

A total of $614 million has been contributed to humanitarian action to Sudan. This includes $466 million for the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), which appealed for $1.9 billion.