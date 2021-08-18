Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 07 (18 August 2021)

Overview

Heavy rains and flash flooding have so far been reported in 11 out of 18 states across the country. States affected include Aj Jazirah,

Gedaref, Khartoum, North Kordofan, Northern, River Nile, Sennar,

South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, and White Nile.

Over 55,000 people across the country were affected by heavy rains and flooding as of 17 August 2021. A total of 3,380 homes were damaged, 6,270 homes destroyed, and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructures and farmlands have been affected. Further assessments will take place in Aj Jazirah, Gedaref, Northern, and White Nile states to verify the needs and the number of people affected.

There are stockouts of relief supplies in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs); education; child protection and gender-based violence. A total of US$614 million has been contributed to humanitarian action to Sudan. This includes $466 million for the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan, which appealed for $1.9 billion.

The Sudan Humanitarian Fund (SHF) has been supporting flood response. It has allocated $3.1 million to ten NGO partners in 10 states to finance a swift response to any emergencies, including floods. In addition, approximately $7 million has been allocated to four UN agencies for the procurement of emergency stock pipelines. Another $3.5 million are available for rapid response. The SHF is a multi-donor country-based pooled fund managed by OCHA Sudan under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator. It receives unearmarked contributions from donors into a single fund which is used for ongoing humanitarian operations and to respond to new emergencies. The swift disbursement of SHF funds allows operational partners to act quickly in an efficient and timely manner providing urgent life-saving assistance to those most vulnerable.

Aj Jazirah State

Between mid-July and mid-August, over 6,500 people (1,300 families) were affected by heavy rains and flooding in Al Gitaina, Al Hasahisa and Al Qurashi localities, as well as other areas in Aj Jazirah State. Humanitarian partners are carrying out assessments and providing assistance to those affected.

The population of Aj Jazirah State is estimated to be over 5.3 million of whom over 17 per cent need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2021 Sudan HNO. Over 903,000 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

Gedaref State

On 12 August, over 1,080 people (216 families) were affected by heavy rains and flooding in Basundah, Al Mafaza, Ar Rahad and Al Butanah localities of Gedaref State. The floods destroyed a bridge and an unknown number of livestock reportedly died due to the heavy rains. Affected communities need S/NFIs, food, health, nutrition, and WASH assistance.

Over 590,000 people live in the flood affected localities of Basunda, Al Mafaza, Ar Rahad and Al Butanah localities of whom over 39 per cent need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). Over 128,800 people in these localities are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC report.

Northern State

Between 5 - 7 August, over 7,500 people (1,500 families) were affected by heavy rains in Dongola, Delgo, Ad Dabbah, Halfa, Al Burgaig, Marwoe and Al Golid localities of Northern State. According to an assessment carried out by the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), over 150 latrines have been affected by the heavy rains. SRCS and the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Northern State are verifying these numbers.

The population of Northern State is estimated over 970,000 people of whom 44 per cent need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2021 Sudan HNO. Over 143,000 people in the state are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC.

White Nile State

On 16 August 2021, over 2,745 people (549 families) were affected by heavy rains in Guli locality of White Nile State. Reportedly, two schools are affected. An inter-agency assessment is planned to assess the flood affected areas.

The total population of Guli locality is estimated to be over 384,000, of whom over 43 per cent need humanitarian assistance, according to the 2021 Sudan HNO. About 60,000 people in Guli locality are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC.