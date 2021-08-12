Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 06 (12 August 2021)

Overview

Heavy rains and flash flooding have so far been reported in 10 out of 18 states across the country. Over 15,700 people were affected as of 8 August 2021. Over 3,100 homes and an unconfirmed number of public infrastructures and farmlands have been either damaged or destroyed. States affected include Aj Jazirah, Gedaref, Khartoum,

North Kordofan, River Nile, Sennar, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, and White Nile. Further assessments will take place in the locations identified below in Khartoum, River Nile and Sennar to verify the needs and the number of people affected.

There are stockouts of relief supplies in water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); shelter and non-food items (S/NFIs); education; child protection and gender-based violence. A total of $614 million has been contributed to humanitarian action to Sudan. This includes $466 million for the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Response Plan, which appealed for $1.9 billion.

Khartoum State

On 10 August, over 600 people were affected by heavy rains and riverine flash flooding in four localities in Khartoum State.

According to initial reports from humanitarian partners, over 180 homes were affected in Jebel Awlia, Um Bada, Sharg An Neel and Um Durman.

An estimated 8.4 million people live in Khartoum State, according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), of whom over 1.6 million people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

River Nile State

From 7 to 10 August, over 24,700 people were reportedly affected by heavy rains and flooding in six localities in River Nile State. According to preliminary reports, close to 4,900 homes were affected in Atbara, Shendi, Al Matama, Barbar, Abu Hamad and Ad Damar localities. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported that 13 schools in Atbara, Al Matama and Barbar localities were also affected. An unconfirmed number of deaths and injuries have been reported.

Save the Children, in collaboration with HAC and line ministries, is planning to conduct a rapid assessment to determine the number of people affected and their priority needs.

An estimated 1.6 million people live in River Nile State, according to the 2021 Sudan HNO, of whom over 192,000 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC report.

Sennar State

From 6 to 11 August, over 2,100 people and over 430 homes were reportedly affected by flash and riverine flooding in Sennar in Singa, As Suki and Sharg Sennar localities. Reportedly, over 150 latrines and three classrooms have been damaged in As Suki.

An estimated 2 million people live in Sennar State, according to the 2021 HNO, of whom about 308,000 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC report.