Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 05 (9 August 2021)

Overview

Heavy rains and flash flooding have so far affected eight out of 18 states across the country affecting over 12,200 people. Homes, infrastructure and farmland have been either damaged or destroyed. Over 800 homes have reportedly been destroyed and over 4,400 homes damaged. States affected include Aj Jazirah, Gedaref, North Kordofan,

River Nile, South Darfur, South Kordofan, West Darfur, and White Nile. Assessments are ongoing to confirm the number of people affected and identify their needs.

West Darfur State

On 6 August, 70 shelters in Nadi Tadamon internally displaced persons (IDP) gathering site in Ag Geneina locality was affected by flash flooding due to heavy rains. The gathering site is in a low-lying area that is at risk of flooding. Reportedly, a six-year-old child died, and three women were injured. The Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) and the local community identified a safer area on higher land where the IDPs of Nadi Tadamon gathering can be relocated.

On 7 August, heavy rains were reported in Ardamata, Al Rayad, and Dorti IDP camps in Ag Geneina locality. In Ardamata IDP camp, heavy rainfall caused damage to IDP shelters, and some shelters are at risk of collapsing. IDPs are also at high risk of contracting vector-borne diseases such as malaria due to the stagnant rainwater in the camps. In Al Rayad IDP camp, 85 IDPs (17 homes) were affected by heavy rains and flooding. The IDP camp is at high risk of flooding as rainfall is expected to continue in August. The water pond located to the northeast of the camp is full and coupled with the poor drainage system the IDP camp could flood.

Heavy rains have also led to stagnant water in Nasim area in Ag Geneina locality with reports of minor damage to some homes. Inundation is affecting movement in the area. An estimated 627,000 people live in Ag Geneina locality, according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), of whom over 258,000 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

Northern State

On 4 and 5 August, 2,290 people (458 families) were affected by heavy rains in five localities in Northern State. According to the assessment lead by the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS), 42 people were injured, including six by electric shock. Localities affected include Dongola (189 homes), Delgo (30 homes), Ad Dabbah (67 homes), Merwoe (89 homes) and Al Golid (83 homes). The heavy rains and strong winds damaged an unconfirmed number of health facilities, agricultural land and crops, as well as electric lines and poles.