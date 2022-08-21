Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 04 (21 August 2022)

Between 16-19 August, heavy rainfall and flash floods displaced over 2,500 people in Al Managil locality of Aj Jazirah State. The displaced people are sheltering in four public schools and Elnasheen Stadium in Al Managil town. On 18 August, a rapid assessment team carried out a needs assessment in the schools and the stadium. The displaced people identified shelter, non-food items (NFIs), food, and WASH as their priority needs.

The heavy rainfall continued on 19 August and affected another 17 villages in Al Managil locality. The road from Wad Medani to Al Managil is unpassable in few areas due to the floods. Local authorities and communities are doing maintenance work on the Wad Medani - Al Managil road to enable the movement of people from affected villages. About nine villages are surrounded by floodwater, and reportedly 25,000-30,000 people have been affected by the flood disaster, according to local sources.

Humanitarian organisations are on the ground to assess the situation and provide assistance as soon as the roads are passable. HAC and humanitarian partners are working to determine the extent of the damage and the priority needs of the affected people in affected locations.

In 2021, about 54,500 people were affected by floods in Aj Jazirah, whereas in 2020 about 61,300 people were affected.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), about 855,800 people in Aj Jazirah need humanitarian assistance, of whom 91,650 received some form of humanitarian assistance between January and June 2022.

Since the start of the rainy season in May, an estimated 146,200 people across Sudan's 14 states have been affected by heavy rains and flooding. In 2022, more than 460,000 people could be affected by the floods, according to the 2022 Sudan Emergency Response Plan (ERP). The rainy season usually begins in June and lasts through September, with the peak of rains and ﬂooding observed between August and September.