Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 04 (05 August 2021)

Flash Update

SUDAN: Floods Flash Update No. 04 (5 August 2021)

Overview

Since the beginning of the rainy season, an estimated 12,000 people have been affected by the heavy rains and flooding in eight out of 18 states. Over 800 homes have reportedly been destroyed and over 4,400 homes damaged. States affected include Gedaref, White Nile, South Darfur, West Darfur, North Kordofan, River Nile, South Kordofan and Aj Jazirah. Assessment and verification exercises are ongoing to confirm the number of people affected.

West Darfur State

Between 31 July and 1 August, 305 homes were affected by flash floods in the Wadi (valley) in Kulbus locality (about 120km from Aj Geneina town), West Darfur State. According to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) the affected villages are Al Naseem, Al Nahada, Al Nasr, Al Kifaa, Al Imtidaat, Al Zawia, Al Tadamon, Al Salaam A, and Al Salaam B.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will lead on the distribution of shelter and non-food items to affected people in the affected locality. An estimated 48,000 people live in Kulbus locality, according to the 2021 Sudan Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), of whom 9,900 people are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.

South Darfur State

On 3 August, over 348 homes were affected by heavy rains and flash flooding in Ed Al Fursan locality. The affected villages are Gunyu (42 homes), Um Zeiefa (134 homes), and Ed Al Fursan (174 homes). In Gunyu affected families relocated to safer locations within the village. According to the local sources, the affected families lost their possessions including food and non-food items.

An estimated 264,000 people live in Ed Al Fursan locality, according to the 2021 Sudan HNO, of whom 63,300 are in crisis and above levels of food security between June and September 2021, according to the latest IPC report.

River Nile State

On 3 August, over 560 homes were affected by heavy rains and flooding in Al Matama and Berber localities in River Nile State. In Al Matama, 300 homes and an unconfirmed number of classrooms and latrines in two schools were damaged or destroyed. In addition, homes and the health facility in the El Ebaidat village are reportedly surrounded by floodwaters. No deaths or injuries have been reported and the affected people are being hosted by relatives and friends. In Berber locality, 260 homes have been affected.