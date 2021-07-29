Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 03 (29 July 2021)

White Nile State

On 25 July 2021, heavy rains hit Alganaa refugee camp in Aj Jabalain locality, White Nile State affecting 215 refugee households. According to local sources, flooding has affected water sources and latrines increasing the risk of waterborne disease outbreaks. The rains have also affected road access to the locality. An inter-agency assessment was conducted on 27 July 2021 in Alganaa camp. Roads affected by the rains are being rehabilitated, improving access to the affected areas and allowing for the planned distribution of shelter and nonfood supplies.

Aj Jazirah State

According to local sources, close to 3,500 people (700 families) are surrounded by floodwaters in Al Qurashi locality in Aj Jazirah State. The areas affected are Mogama El-Hilali (300 homes), Kogaila (130 homes), Dar El Salam (98 homes), Darisa (64 homes) and El Oshara (104 homes). According to the report, the area has been experiencing heavy rainfall since 24 July. The Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD)-Climate Prediction and Applications Centre (ICPAC) forecasts the state will receive over 50mm of rainfall in the coming days.