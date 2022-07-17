SUDAN: Floods Flash Update No. 02 (17 July 2022)

On 15 July, flash floods killed 12 people, affected 537 people, destroying 30 houses and damaging another 75 houses in Kas locality, South Darfur, according to the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). Most of the affected people are in two IDP camps, Ardeida (4,320 IDPs) and Al Batary (11,759 IDPs). HAC and humanitarian partners are working to determine the extent of the damage and priority needs of the affected people.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), the population of Kas locality is 234,924 people, of whom about 170,400 need humanitarian assistance.

Since the beginning of the rainy season in June, an estimated 9,336 people have been affected by heavy rains and flooding in Kassala, South Darfur, South Kordofan, and White Nile states. The rainy season usually lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed in August-September. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected by rains and flooding across Sudan, including 9,390 people in South Darfur State.