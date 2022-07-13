Sudan: Floods Flash Update No. 01 (13 July 2022)

On 10 July, flash floods triggered by torrential rains in areas south-east of Kassala town have affected an estimated 750 people in the Ashwaei area located in southern parts of Fatu, Al-Aitma and Al-Shuhada neighborhoods. At least five tukuls (huts) in the area were destroyed, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) that visited the area recently. In the eastern and northern parts of Al-Shuhada neighborhood, some houses are still surrounded by water, and other houses are damaged. According to preliminary reports, emergency shelter, non-food relief supplies, and food assistance are the priority needs of the affected families. The area Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG) convened on 13 July 2022 and agreed with sectors to conduct registration, verification of affected people, and the provision of emergency response.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), there are 457,756 residents and refugees in Madinat Kassala locality (which includes Kassala town), of whom 70,772 people need humanitarian assistance.

Since the beginning of the rainy season in June, about 6,250 people have been affected by heavy rains and flooding in South Kordofan, White Nile and Kassala states. The rainy season usually lasts up to September, with the peak of rains and flooding observed in August-September. In 2021, about 314,500 people were affected by rains and flooding across Sudan, including 11,220 people in Kassala State.