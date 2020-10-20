Sudan: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update n° 1 Emergency Appeal n°: MDRSD028

Summary of Operational Achievements:

The operation has continued to implement interventions geared towards ensuring immediate support to the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) in order to address the relief and early recovery needs of 210,000 people in eight states affected by flooding. These interventions continue to be implemented through an integrated approach in the areas of: Shelter, Settlements and Household Items; Food Security, Livelihoods and Basic Needs;

Health and Care; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH);

Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI). More resources are needed and quickly in order to ensure that both immediate, mid-term and long-term needs are met within the coming days considering the people affected need urgent support.

Within the period under review, SRCS has been able to reach 38,930 people with household and hygiene items, as well as with food parcel. This has been possible with the support of the DREF loan and the bilateral support of Partner National Societies (PNS’s). In addition, a number of humanitarian flights arrived between 10-14 October bringing relief items for 3,500 families (17,500 people) and rapid latrine equipment sets. Currently, the operation is undertaking the distribution of these items which is expected to be completed by 22 October 2020.

There are ongoing coordination efforts with PNS’s to develop a joint plan in support of the floods response, ensuring complementarity between the Emergency Appeal and their long term programs.

With a focus on logistics, the operation is supporting SRCS with eight vehicles to come from Dubai through the IFRC’s Vehicle Rental Programme. The operation has also focused on strengthening the national warehouse management while more commodities are being mobilized.

In addition to the support in the emergency phase, PNS’s will be supporting the recovery phase: Qatar RC has committed to reconstruction of 500 houses, while Kuwait RC has committed to 500 houses and Turkish RC to 1,000 houses. The Information Management system for tracking the operational response including the dashboard has also been put in place on Go Platform to trace and illustrate the Federation-wide response. With focus on the overall country support, about 22% of affected localities (400,000 people) have received assistance from the Government, humanitarian actors and NGOs. Extremely low funding across humanitarian agencies, especially for health and WASH services, high inflation and fuel shortages are hampering aid organizations’ capacities to operate. Further, over 10 million people are at risk of contracting water-borne diseases and 4.5 million are exposed to vector-borne diseases (an increase of 100% since April). Malaria cases have increased in North Darfur and Sennar States. West Darfur reported nearly 100 cases of chikungunya, and hundreds of cases of viral hemorrhagic fever have been reported in Northern, River Nile, Kassala, Khartoum, Sennar and West Kordofan states. Health services are stretched, in addition because of the impact of COVID-19 and increase of water-borne/vector-borne diseases. It is therefore imperative that the operation continue and in fact scale up its activities.