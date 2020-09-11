Sudan: Floods - Emergency Appeal n° MDRSD028

This Emergency Appeal seeks a total of some 12 million Swiss francs (CHF) to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to support the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) to deliver assistance and early recovery support to some 200,000 people affected by floods for 24 months, with a focus on the following areas of focus and strategies of implementation: Shelter, Livelihood and Basic Needs, Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) and Protection Gender and Inclusion (PGI). The planned response reflects the current situation and information available at this time of the evolving operation and will be adjusted based on further developments and more detailed assessments. An additional CHF 273,000 DREF loan allocation is requested to scale up the operation immediately.

Federation wide footprint

The SRCS flood response is supported by the IFRC, in-country partner National Societies (PNS) and the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC). Partners conduct bi-weekly meetings to ensure strong coordination, technical support to SRCS and complementarity. As of 8 September, in addition to the original DREF of CHF 476,272, CHF 200,000 has been committed to the response through bilateral channels (Danish Red Cross, German Red Cross, Swedish Red Cross and Kuwaiti Red Crescent) as well as soft pledges from Qatar Red Crescent and in-kind support of 1,300 food parcels from Turkish Red Crescent. In addition, PNS provide technical support through in-country HR capacity in the areas of Livelihoods and Cash (Spanish Red Cross), PGI and Psychosocial support (PSS) (Danish Red Cross), as well as overall coordination, operations management and assessment support (Danish Red Cross, Swedish Red Cross and Netherlands Red Cross). A Federation-wide reporting system will be developed to ensure joint monitoring and coordinated implementation support to the SRCS Flood Response, as well as a Movement-wide view of the support provided by all Movement partners.