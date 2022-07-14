Sudan - Floods (DG ECHO, NOAA-CPC, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2022)

On 10 July, flash flood events triggered by heavy rainfall affected an area located south-east of Kassala Town (Kassala State, eastern Sudan), resulting in damage.

According to UN OCHA, as of 13 July, 750 people have been affected, at least five tukuls have been destroyed and a number of houses flooded. Since the beginning of the rainy season in June, at least 6 250 people have been affected by heavy rain and floods across the states of South Kordofan, White Nile and Kassala.

According to preliminary reports, emergency shelter, non-food relief supplies, and food assistance are the priority needs of the affected families.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO), there are 457 756 residents and refugees in Madinat Kassala locality (which includes Kassala town), of whom 70 772 people need humanitarian assistance.