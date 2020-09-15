Sudan floods: Blue Nile state governor warns for a disaster

The Governor of Blue Nile state has warned for “a real disaster” unless urgently needed assistance reaches the area soon. At least 114 Sudanese died as a result of extreme heavy rainfall and ensuing floods in many parts of the country.

On Monday, Governor Abdelrahman Noureldayem sent an urgent appeal to the federal government in Khartoum, demanding the acceleration of the transport of more than 120 tons of relief items from the Humanitarian Aid Commission to the state via an air bridge.

The governor also called for “urgently needed support” to repair the highway leading to the state capital Ed Damazin. He said that the flooding of the highway in the area of Wad El Nil in southern Sennar represents a real threat to the state, as it is now cut off from Khartoum.

He appealed to the Sudanese Ministry of Finance to approve the amount of $160,000, provided by the US Agency for International Development (USAID) for carrying out the necessary repairs to the buttress dam of Roseires.

Victims

The Sudanese Ministry of Interior Affairs reported yesterday that the torrential rains and floods in the country have killed 114 people.

At least 32,964 houses were entirely destroyed and 50,552 houses collapsed partially. A total of 199 facilities and 394 stores and warehouses are damaged. 43,425 agricultural acres have been flooded. 5,482 head of livestock died.

The Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) reported on September 8 that the heavy rains and floods have affected more than 557,000 people in 17 out of 18 states.

The states most affected by floods are Khartoum, North Darfur, and Sennar, which account for 43 per cent of all people affected in the country.

More aid flown in

Meanwhile, Arab assistance for the flood-affected people continues to be flown to Khartoum daily.

Yesterday, an Egyptian flight loaded with 14.5 tons of food aid and vaccines arrived at Khartoum International Airport, while two relief flights arrived from the Sultanate of Oman.

On Sunday, Khartoum International Airport witnessed the arrival of a second Kuwaiti aid flight carrying 10 tons of food and health supplies, together with the first aid flight from the Kingdom of Bahrain, carrying medical aid and emergency medicines.