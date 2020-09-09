Sudan - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, Reliefweb, Floodlist, ERSAD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2020)

Since mid-July, heavy rain continues to affect eastern, northern, and western Sudan, causing rivers to overflow (in particular the River Nile), triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and widespread damage.

The most affected States are: Al Gezira, White Nile, Blue Nile, River Nile, North Darfur, Sennar and northern with the Khartoum State as the worst affected. As of 5 September, the Government declared a three-month State of Emergency in the country.

UN OCHA reports, as of 8 September, nearly 100 fatalities, 46 injured people, thousands of people displaced (and many of them sheltered in schools), and over 100,000 houses destroyed or damaged across the aforementioned States.

Since mid-July, around 506,000 people have been affected across 17 States (out of 18), with more than 110,000 of them during the first week of September. In the Khartoum State around 100,000 people are currently in need of urgent shelters, household supplies, clean water, sanitation, and health services.