Sudan
Sudan Floods: Affected People & States 2021 (As of 11 August 2021)
Screenshot(s) of the interactive content as of 11 Aug 2021
Heavy rains and flash flooding have been reported across the country. Water levels of the Nile River have already reached alert levels in some areas and flooding levels in others. The interactive floods dashboard shows flood-affected areas, flooding impact, and Nile River water levels in various stations. Information on this dashboard is verified through key informants, OCHA will continue to update the dashboard.
- UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
