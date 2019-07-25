Sudan: Floods 2018 Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) Final Report - DREF Operation n° MDRSD026

SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

In July 2018, heavy rainfall caused flash floods which severely affected the communities in Kassala and West Kordofan states of Sudan. Prior to this, the rainy season had started with heavy rains across the Eastern states of Sudan bordering Ethiopia and Eritrea (Gedaref, Kassala and Elgezera) and the central part of the country, in West Kordofan state, Elnohoud town.

In the early hours of the disaster, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) conducted a series of assessments in these states. The assessment reports indicated that the flooding affected over 45,000 people, including 61 people injured and 23 deaths. In addition, more than 8,900 families were rendered homeless and found temporary sites in their neighbours and relative’s houses. The rains caused significant damage to key infrastructure such as bridges and roads as well as amenities like schools, latrines and local dispensaries. In addition, livelihoods were significantly affected as farms were submerged in water and livestock washed away. Power outages occurred severally due to collapsing of power lines. Most of the shops in main towns in the affected states were closed.

SRCS, in collaboration with other partners including UNHCR and HAC (Humanitarian Aid Commission), supported affected families with relief items from the onset of the disaster. A DREF operation was launched to respond to support the response in the areas of emergency shelter, non-food items, health education, safe water, psychosocial support services and environmental sanitation.