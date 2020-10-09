The Sudan - Flood Response Plan 2020–2021: Supporting flood-affected farmers and pastoralists

The Sudan is a country in transition that is facing multiple crises, ranging from political, economic, health and environmental issues. The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) for June–September 2020 estimated that 9.6 million people in the Sudan are facing crisis or worse levels of food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 or above), of whom more than 2.2 million are in Emergency (IPC Phase 4). This is the highest figure ever recorded in the history of the IPC in the country. Since July 2020, torrential rains and flooding combined with the historical overflow of the River Nile and its tributaries have affected all the states in the Sudan with the exception of South Darfur, causing devastating damage alongside riverbanks in the northern, central and eastern regions of the country. Moreover, localized flash floods also occurred in wider areas of the country, including Kordofan and Darfur States.

In response, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) developed a 2020 Flood Response Plan (FRP) for the Sudan. The FRP was prepared following a joint rapid assessment with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources and state agriculture and livestock authorities. The rapid assessment covered 15 of the 17 states affected by the flood. The overall objective of the FRP is to accelerate livelihoods recovery for sustained food security and income opportunities for the most flood-affected households through improved food security and nutrition, economic empowerment, livelihoods restoration, agricultural infrastructure improvement, capacity development and effective coordination of intervention. The FRP sets out key emergency agricultural, livestock, forestry and fishery interventions to be implemented within a period of 12 months in severely affected localities. Implementing the FRP will require an estimated USD 70 million to support 2.9 million people (582 000 households).