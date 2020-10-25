Sudan Flood Response – Humanitarian Partners Update by State #3 (as of 19 Oct, 2020) [EN/AR]

PEOPLE AFFECTED 875,120

HOUSEHOLDS AFFECTED 175,024

HOUSES DAMAGED 92,556

HOUSES DESTROYED 82,468

NO. OF ORGANIZATIONS RESPONDING 43

Blue Nile

Situation Overview

According to state HAC,17,624 households have been affected with 6,816 homes destroyed, 10,808 homes damaged, and 3,002 pit latrines affected. HAC report that 20 per cent of needs have been covered although humanitarian needs remain high.

Response

• Health sector partners trained 30 healthcare providers on cholera case management and preventive measures against polio cVPDV22.

• In Al Tadamon and Bau localities, SMoH, health and WASH sector partners are rolling out disinfection and dislodging activities in all affected areas and raising awareness through dissemination of health and education messages. Partners distributed WASH and NFI supplies including soap and water treatment chemicals.

• Health sector partners will continue to strengthen coordination mechanisms, disease surveillance and response system

and case management of communicable diseases and non-communicable diseases, water quality monitoring and integrated vector control activities.

Gaps and Challenges

I With pools of stagnant water present in some localities, there is a high risk of waterborne disease and a need for WASH support. Vector control support is needed in all flood-affected localities in Blue Nile. NFI supplies are needed for those whose houses have been damaged or destroyed. Around 80 per cent of flood affected people needs additional humanitarian assistance.