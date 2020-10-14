Sudan Flood Response – Humanitarian Partners Update by State (as of 12 Oct, 2020)

PEOPLE AFFECTED 875,120

HOUSEHOLDS AFFECTED 175,024

HOUSES DAMAGED 92,556

HOUSES DESTROYED 82,468

NO. OF ORGANIZATIONS RESPONDING 43

Blue Nile

Situation Overview

More than 86,600 people have been affected by recent floods in at least 52 locations across Blue Nile, one of the states hardest-hit by the storms. The rainy season led to a massive destruction of houses and other key infrastructure, including over 3,000 latrines, according to the Government’s Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC). Humanitarian partners in the field also reported that some 218 water sources are damaged or contaminated, increasing the risk of disease outbreaks.

The storms have also caused the loss of livelihoods, including over 150 livestock, according to HAC, as well as severe damages to crops, with more than 14 per cent of farms flooded, according to WFP

Response

• More than 20 per cent of families affected received Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) support, according to HAC.

• The Food Security Cluster is organizing food assistance for three months for flood-affected people in Ed Damazine, Baw and Geisan localities.

• Partners, led by UNFPA, completed the rehabilitation of the Elmdina Rural Hospital, in Geisan Locality, to provide comprehensive and basic emergency services, including obstetrical care, to communities in Geisan and Wad Al Mahi localities.

• Mobile clinics have done at least seven rounds in areas affected by floods in Ed Damazine and Ar Rusayris, reaching more than 650 people.

Gaps and Challenges

There is an urgent need to increase the water, sanitation and hygiene response, as well as cover the gaps to reach the remaining 80 per cent of people in need of ES/NFI support.