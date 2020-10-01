Sudan Flood Response – Humanitarian Partners Update (29 September 2020)

Flood Situation

• Khartoum state is one of the most affected with over 102,000 people (20,055 households) affected by the flooding in seven localities. This includes 30,064 IDPs (6,232 households). • Some 12,370 households have been destroyed and 8,145 damaged. • 15 people reportedly died, and 42 others injured. • Some 330 households have been affected in Alhoshab area and over 6,000 households affected in West Khartoum.

Response

• WASH sector conducted a rapid assessment in two camps in Al Lambab area in West Khartoum where more than 6,000 people are affected.

• 438 people were reached with NFIs support in the last week in Hassani villages (soap, blankets and mosquito nets)

• 200 households received NFI assistance from Japanese aid,

• 468 households in Hassani and Alkodba Village received NFI support (soap, blankets and mosquito nets) from ES/NFI sector partners,

• 2,800 households in Khartoum and Omdurman received WASH and NFI assistance,

• 4,780 households in Alhoshaba and Akhodab area received food assistance from food security sector and SRCS

• 1,500 households in Khartoum North (Alkadrow, Alizergab and Faki Hashim) and 432 households in Jebel Awlyia received food assistance from SRCS.

• 400 households in Al Lamab and 275 households in Alshigilaab received food assistance donated by the Kuwaiti Red Crescent.

Gaps and Challenges

• The state partners reported significant gaps of WASH support including temporary latrines, as most of the latrines collapsed in different locations. In Alshagraa area 500 households are in urgent need of latrines.