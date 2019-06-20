Sudan: Flash Update No. 8 (20 June 2019)

HIGHLIGHTS

• In South Darfur, Kalma IDP camp’s senior community leader, Sheikh Ali, died.

• Partners are responsing to flooding in North and South Darfur.

• Over a period of less than two weeks, some 4,100 South Sudanese have fled to open areas in Khartoum as well as camps in White Nile State following attacks on South Sudanese on 5-6 June.

• Demonstrations continue in Khartoum.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The nation-wide disruption of internet services and unreliable phone network since 3 June continues to affect humanitarian operations including safety and security of humanitarian personnel. Protest leaders called for night demonstration and marches in the capital that began on 18 June and are set to continue until 20 June. All 14 main hospitals in Khartoum are currently functioning, save for Al Moalim hospital which is set to reopen on 30 June. Protection concerns remain and children remain at risk.

UNHCR has confirmed that over of two weeks, 4,100 South Sudanese have fled to open areas in Khartoum as well as camps in White Nile State, following attacks on South Sudanese on 5-6 June.

There are reports of increased denials for displaced people to access their farms by Arab nomads in Kutum. Other localities of concern include Kebkabiya, Tawilla, and Shangal Tobay, that have experienced crop destruction by nomads. On 18 June, clashes were reported in Daya and Manabu village in Rokero. Partners are assessing the humanitarian impact and are ready to respond.

Flooding in North Darfur has damaged 18 homes in Kebkabiya and 550 homes were destroyed or damaged in Sarafaya village (outside El Fasher). A mission to Tawilla following reports of flooding that occurred on 4 June found 6,198 people in need of assistance. In Leiba, South Darfur, an inter-agency mission identified 325 people affected by flooding caused by torrential rains on 8 June. In all four locations, partners have indicated that they have resources to respond to the immediate needs of the affected people. The rainfall season in Sudan starts in June and ends in September. Historically, the number of people affected by floods peaks in August. According to the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 52), rains in Sudan are delayed by one to three weeks, however, most of Sudan will experience above normal rainfall, increasing the likelihood of widespread flooding events across the country.

In South Darfur, the top leader in Kalma IDP Camp, Sheikh Ali, has died. There is widespread concern that his death may exacerbate power struggles in the camp amongst Sheikhs and between youth and elders.