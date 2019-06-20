20 Jun 2019

Sudan: Flash Update No. 8 (20 June 2019)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 20 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (159.01 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

• In South Darfur, Kalma IDP camp’s senior community leader, Sheikh Ali, died.
• Partners are responsing to flooding in North and South Darfur.
• Over a period of less than two weeks, some 4,100 South Sudanese have fled to open areas in Khartoum as well as camps in White Nile State following attacks on South Sudanese on 5-6 June.
• Demonstrations continue in Khartoum.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The nation-wide disruption of internet services and unreliable phone network since 3 June continues to affect humanitarian operations including safety and security of humanitarian personnel. Protest leaders called for night demonstration and marches in the capital that began on 18 June and are set to continue until 20 June. All 14 main hospitals in Khartoum are currently functioning, save for Al Moalim hospital which is set to reopen on 30 June. Protection concerns remain and children remain at risk.

UNHCR has confirmed that over of two weeks, 4,100 South Sudanese have fled to open areas in Khartoum as well as camps in White Nile State, following attacks on South Sudanese on 5-6 June.
There are reports of increased denials for displaced people to access their farms by Arab nomads in Kutum. Other localities of concern include Kebkabiya, Tawilla, and Shangal Tobay, that have experienced crop destruction by nomads. On 18 June, clashes were reported in Daya and Manabu village in Rokero. Partners are assessing the humanitarian impact and are ready to respond.
Flooding in North Darfur has damaged 18 homes in Kebkabiya and 550 homes were destroyed or damaged in Sarafaya village (outside El Fasher). A mission to Tawilla following reports of flooding that occurred on 4 June found 6,198 people in need of assistance. In Leiba, South Darfur, an inter-agency mission identified 325 people affected by flooding caused by torrential rains on 8 June. In all four locations, partners have indicated that they have resources to respond to the immediate needs of the affected people. The rainfall season in Sudan starts in June and ends in September. Historically, the number of people affected by floods peaks in August. According to the Greater Horn of Africa Climate Outlook Forum (GHACOF 52), rains in Sudan are delayed by one to three weeks, however, most of Sudan will experience above normal rainfall, increasing the likelihood of widespread flooding events across the country.

In South Darfur, the top leader in Kalma IDP Camp, Sheikh Ali, has died. There is widespread concern that his death may exacerbate power struggles in the camp amongst Sheikhs and between youth and elders.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.