Sudan Flash Update Issue No. 6 - 4 May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

Some 800 CAR refugees relocated to a new site with better assistance and health services in Darfur.

1 million bars of soap delivered to refugees, vulnerable Sudanese families and IDPs to prevent COVID-19.

30,000 text messages sent to refugees on coronavirus risks.

AWAY FROM DIRT TRACKS, CLOSER TO HEALTH SERVICES

Some 14,000 men, women and children who fled the Central African Republic (CAR) for Um Dafoug in South Darfur in recent months are finally relocated to a better site, further away from the border. Having endured harsh living conditions near the CAR border, exposed to the elements in an area difficult to reach for any humanitarian actor, the first about 800 refugees travelled to a new site in Al Mashaga. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, together with COR, the government’s Commissioner for Refugees, and other partners, including World Vision International, had prepared the new site over the past weeks, and refugees will participate in making it a habitable place.…

Al Mashaga has water supply and is located closer to basic services such as health facilities, in addition it is easier to reach for humanitarian actors in the rainy season when dirt tracks closer to the border cannot be used. operation had to be temporarily suspended after four convoys due to security concerns.

Meanwhile, UNHCR continued to hand out non-food items (NFIs) in some other parts of the country: On 19 and 20 April, UNHCR and the Sudanese Red Crescent Society (SRCS) distributed blankets, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, mosquito nets, plastic sheeting and rigid jerry cans to some 230 refugee families newly relocated to Abu Ellikri in West Kordofan. COVID-19 guidelines such as physical distancing and related distribution procedures were applied and risk communication posters were used. In El Geneina, West Darfur, 3800 IDPs, too, received NFIs, including jerry cans, in partnership with SRCS.