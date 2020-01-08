Sudan Flash Update Issue No. 1 – 8 January 2020

WEST DARFUR

UNHCR and partners support 18,000 people displaced by violence in Darfur with urgently needed blankets and relief items.

An inter-agency response through the Non-Food Item Pipeline, managed by UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is rushing relief items to some 40,000 displaced men, women and children in West Darfur. In recent weeks, intercommunal clashes between Massalit and Arab tribes in El Geneina, West Darfur, displaced tens of thousands of people, most of whom had already been displaced before and resided in three camps for internally displaced people (IDPs). Current estimates put the total number of displaced at 40,000. In addition, a UNHCR mission in Chad found some 5,500 Sudanese men, women and children who had fled across the border to seek shelter in 12 villages.

In the first days of the distribution, UNHCR distributed non-food item (NFI) kits to over 8,000 vulnerable people. Together with the UN Migration Agency IOM and SRCS (Sudanese Red Crescent Society), an additional 3,000 men, women and children received critical NFIs, including blankets, sleeping mats and jerry cans. Additional distributions should bring the total number of recipients to 18,000 by 8 January. More NFIs are in the pipeline.

A majority of the displaced, currently scattered at 25 gathering points, found shelter in schools, mosques and government buildings that are not equipped for this purpose and lack sanitation facilities and water. UNHCR provided plastic sheets to support the construction of 50 emergency latrines.

In addition to the internal displacement in West Darfur, some 5,500 individuals fled to 12 nearby villages in Chad, as assessed by a joint mission of UNHCR and Chadian authorities. They are staying in the open or under makeshift shelters, offering little to no protection from the elements.