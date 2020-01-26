26 Jan 2020

Sudan: Flash Update - Humanitarian Response in Abyei (25 Jan 2020)

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 25 Jan 2020
preview
Download PDF (64.24 KB)

FLASH UPDATE

Humanitarian Response in Abyei

An inter-agency assessment team visited six locations in Abyei town on 24 January to assess the needs of displaced people.

An estimated 3,000 people from Kolom and surrounding areas of Doukra and Ameit villages have arrived in Abyei.

More people will likely arrive in Abyei in the coming days. The majority of the displaced people are women and children--many of whom are staying in primary schools and community centers.

The priority needs are food, nutrition, shelter, non-food items, WASH and child protection / reunification of missing children with their families.

Distribution of basic shelter and non-food items have begun to the most vulnerable households.

The disputed Abyei area is between Sudan and South Sudan. The final status of the Abyei area is not yet determined.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.