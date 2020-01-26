Sudan: Flash Update - Humanitarian Response in Abyei (25 Jan 2020)

FLASH UPDATE

Humanitarian Response in Abyei

An inter-agency assessment team visited six locations in Abyei town on 24 January to assess the needs of displaced people.

An estimated 3,000 people from Kolom and surrounding areas of Doukra and Ameit villages have arrived in Abyei.

More people will likely arrive in Abyei in the coming days. The majority of the displaced people are women and children--many of whom are staying in primary schools and community centers.

The priority needs are food, nutrition, shelter, non-food items, WASH and child protection / reunification of missing children with their families.

Distribution of basic shelter and non-food items have begun to the most vulnerable households.

The disputed Abyei area is between Sudan and South Sudan. The final status of the Abyei area is not yet determined.