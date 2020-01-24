Sudan: Flash Update - Humanitarian Response in Abyei (24 Jan 2020)

FLASH UPDATE

Humanitarian Response in Abyei

Humanitarian partners are providing healthcare assistance, including emergency surgical operations, to the survivors of an attack in Abyei that left 32 people killed, 25 people injured, three children missing and 19 houses torched.

OCHA is coordinating humanitarian responders in Abyei and will dispatch an inter-agency needs assessment to the area as soon as access permits.

The violence happened in the early hours of 22 January when armed men attacked the Dinka village of Kolom, about 9km northwest of the Abyei town.

The Kolom village and surrounding villages have experienced armed attacks with causalities since November last year.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, has condemned the deadly attack and called on all parties to refrain from any acts that can increase tensions and the risk of further violence. The disputed Abyei area is between Sudan and South Sudan. The final status of the Abyei area is not yet determined.