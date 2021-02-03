Sudan: Flash Update #7 - Conflict, West Darfur and South Darfur, 3 Feb 2021

KEY POINTS

· Aid agencies are scaling up humanitarian assistance to IDPs in Ag Geneina town and by 2 February, about 67,000 IDPs received food assistance. Close to 31,000 IDPs have received non-food items and more than 17,000 have access to health services.

· IOM estimates that there are 108,800 IDPs in Ag Geneina and surrounding villages, with 63,500 in Ag Geneina town. This includes an estimated 40,000 people who fled Krinding and Sultan House UDP camps.

· The main roads to Ag Geneina remain blocked and humanitarian flights are suspended.

· Most IDPs in Ag Geneina intend to return to the camps they fled when the security situation improves (IOM).

· The people sheltering in 52 public buildings, including 35 schools in Ag Geneina, are living in overcrowded spaces without adequate sanitation and need urgent WASH assistance.

· Humanitarians need access to areas outside Ag Geneina town to deliver humanitarian assistance to the estimated 45,000 new IDPs in surrounding villages.

WEST DARFUR

Situation

The overall security situation in Ag Geneina remains calm, with protests, sit-ins continuing and supply routes to the town cut off. The main market is closed, and the key roads to the town remain blocked. Fresh food prices have started to increase in Ag Geneina as only a few shops are open.

Aid agencies are scaling up response and by 2 February, all IDPs in the 71 IDP gathering points in Ag Geneina verified by WFP received food assistance, that is 67,380 people. Almost 31,000 people – over half of the target – received NFIs. Health services are provided through mobile clinics to at least 17,000 people. On 2 February, the Deputy Governor lifted the requirement for police escorts to deliver aid in the gathering sites in Ag Geneina.

On 1 February, the estimated number of IDPs in Ag Geneina town and surrounding villages reached 108,800 people, according to IOM’s latest update. Almost 400 people were killed and another 473 injured during the inter-communal clashes, while about 8,400 people lost personal belongings and livestock, IOM reported.

IOM reports that 72 per cent of the IDPs in Ag Geneina town intend to return to their previous locations – the Krinding and Sultan House camps – once the security situation allows. There is a need for strengthened community reconciliation and peace-building efforts.