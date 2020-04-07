Sudan Flash Update, 7 April 2020: As of 6 April 2020, 14 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported in Sudan [EN/AR]

As of 5 April 2020, 12 cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported in Sudan with two associated fatalities. Nine of the 12 cases were people who came from abroad while the remaining three cases were local transmission—contacts of the confirmed cases that came from abroad. All of the confirmed cases and associated deaths were reported in Khartoum state.

United Nations partners have updated the Corona Virus - COVID-19 Country Preparedness and Response Plan (CPRP) created to support the government of Sudan and national preparedness for COVID-19. The plan, which requires USD $47 million to implement, focuses on public health measures and covers a three month period. The plan will be updated on a monthly basis or if the situation changes.