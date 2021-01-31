Sudan: Flash Update #6 - Conflict, West Darfur and South Darfur, 31 Jan 2021

WEST DARFUR

Key Points

• Humanitarians delivered aid to the vulnerable displaced people in Ag Geneina town. Some 40,000 people – half of those targeted – have received emergency food rations. More than 27,000 have received non-food items and 17,000 have access to health services thanks to mobile clinics.

• Over the past week, UN agencies dispatched two aid convoys from Zalingei, West Darfur to Ag Geneina delivering relief supplies, and deploying additional staff.

• Access challenges are impacting efforts to scale up response in and outside Ag Geneina. The main roads to the town are blocked and UNHAS flights remain suspended.

• Humanitarians are calling on the leaders of the sit-in committee to expedite sustained access to areas outside the town where an estimated 40,000 people have yet to receive aid.

• The security situation needs to improve to enable the IDPs to return safely.

• There are 71 gathering points in Ag Geneina, including 31 public buildings that are overcrowded and do not have adequate sanitation.

Situation

The situation in West Darfur remains calm but uncertain as demonstrations continue.

Aid agencies are ready to scale up the response in and outside Ag Geneina, including for an estimated 40,000 displaced people in rural areas around Ag Geneina, however, road blockages are affecting these efforts. Since 19 January, the airport road has been blocked by protesters at the Al Nasim bridge preventing humanitarian flights, crucial for supplies and personnel. The UN and partners are urging all parties to facilitate the safe passage of impartial humanitarian assistance for people in need, without discrimination.

There is need for more community reconciliation and peace-building efforts as well as addressing development and other needs beyond humanitarian action.

Response

Food Security

Thanks to the recent arrival of the WFP convoy, cooking oil is now being distributed along with the one-month emergency food rations which have now reached more than 40,000 people.

Health and Nutrition

Malnutrition screening continues in all IDPs gathering points coordinated by UNICEF and Ministry of Health (MoH). The MoH evacuated 31 injured people to hospitals in Khartoum. IMC has established six mobile clinics to provide primary health care services, screening and referral of severe cases.

Shelter/non-food items (NFI)

More than 27,000 individuals in gathering sites in Ag Geneina have received NFI kits since 24 January.

Protection

Some 25,000 people have been reached by protection partners with activities including community-level protection monitoring. The child protection sub-sector conducted assessments in gathering sites and will establish child-friendly spaces where necessary.

WASH

UNICEF is providing water to about 500 families and the Ministry of Health constructed four emergency communal latrines.