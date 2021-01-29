Sudan: Flash Update #5 - Conflict, West Darfur and South Darfur, 28 Jan 2021

KEY POINTS

• The estimated number of newly displaced people in West Darfur is 97,800 and another 19,300 IDPs in South Darfur (source: IOM).

• A total of 3,500 people fled across the border to Chad (source: UNHCR).

• The newly displaced people in West Darfur are sheltering in 71 gathering points, including 35 schools and other public buildings.

• Security forces have been deployed across Darfur to re-establish law and order however the security situation remains volatile and unpredictable in several areas.

WEST DARFUR

Situation

Some 97,000 people are displaced across Ag Geneina and surrounding villages. Roadblocks are preventing flights and hampering the delivery of aid. Ag Geneina is a hub for aid delivery and some 700,000 beneficiaries have not been reached since 17 January.

The top priorities are protection, shelter and non-food items, water, food and health services (Source: SMOH, HAC,

SRCS, WFP and IOM).

UNICEF is concerned about the potential long-term delays in opening schools as they are being used as IDP shelters.

Schools are planned to open by 31 January.

The central market was closed however some small traders were open for business in other parts of the town. Fresh food prices have increased due to a lack of availability. The banks remained closed for the second day running.

Humanitarian flights to Geneina were suspended on 19 January and commercial flights on 25 January.

Negotiations to access areas outside Geneina town continue to provide relief to an estimated 40,000 newly displaced people and to resume the regular aid programme.

Response Shelter/Non-food items (NFI)

On 27 January, emergency shelters and non-food items were distributed to 6,500 IDPs bringing the total to 15,000 – around three-quarters of those targeted to receive aid.

Food

A WFP convoy arrived yesterday in Ag Geneina from Zalingi – the first since the escalation of intercommunal tension.

One-month emergency food rations have been delivered to around 40,000, or half of the target in Geneina town.

Health and Nutrition Malnutrition screening continues in all IDPs gathering points coordinated by UNICEF and Ministry of Health (MoH). The MoH evacuated 31 injured people to hospitals in Khartoum. IMC has established six mobile clinics to provide primary health care services, screening and referral of severe cases.

Protection

Partners are monitoring and assessing needs in the gathering points. Child Protection sub-sector carried out assessments in two gathering sites and agreed to establish a child-friendly space.

WASH

UNICEF is providing water to about 500 families and the MoH constructed four emergency communal latrines.