Sudan: Flash Update #4 - Conflict, West Darfur and South Darfur, 26 Jan 2021

KEY POINTS

• About 117,100 people have fled from areas of inter-communal clashes in West Darfur and South Darfur (source: IOM).

An additional 3,500 people crossed the border into Chad (UNHCR).

• At least 200 people dead and 300 injured following inter-communal clashes last week in Ag Geneina, West Darfur and Gereida, South Darfur (source: State Ministry of Health and HAC).

• Security forces have been deployed to the affected areas to re-establish law and order. In West Darfur, security situation remains volatile and unpredictable.

West Darfur

• IOM estimates 97,825 people (19,554 households) are displaced across Ag Geneina town and its surrounding villages. About 57,800 IDPs are sheltering in 55 schools and other public buildings dispersed across Ag Geneina town as well as Masterei and Muli villages and Sisi camp. The remaining 40,000 IDPs are gathering in open areas of El Salam and Um Shejira villages.

• The top priorities are protection, shelter and non-food items, water, food and health services (Source: SMOH, HAC,

SRCS, WFP and IOM). UNHAS flights to Ag Geneina remain suspended as the road from Ag Geneina airport to town is blocked by protestors.

• A curfew from 18:00 to 07:00 is in force across West Darfur, with humanitarian organisations exempted.

• At least 38 schools are affected, and 26 schools are occupied by IDPs (SMoE). In addition, in Beida locality, Masterei town schools are not open due to insecurity and IDPs sheltering in schools.