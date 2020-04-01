Sudan Flash Update, As of 31 March, seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sudan

Key Figures

Total Cases: 7

Recovered: 2

Deaths: 2

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), as of 31 March 2020, seven cases of confirmed COVID-19 reported in Sudan with two resulting fatalities. In addition, two people have fully recovered. All cases are imported with recent travel history.

The government of China donated 50 ventilators and 400,000 surgical masks to the FMoH. A further 100 ventilators are expected to arrive in the upcoming few days.

Impact on Humanitarian Operations

On 31 March 2020, authorities in North Darfur State issued a directives closing all private medical institutions. The closure is intended to ensure that all patients are seen in public facilities where surveillance measures for COVID-19 are in place.

Discussions with humanitarian actors are ongoing to ensure continuity of humanitarian services.