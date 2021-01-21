Sudan

Sudan: Flash Update #3 - Conflict, West Darfur and South Darfur, 21 Jan 2021

KEY POINTS

  • At least 200 people dead and 240 injured due to intercommunal clashes that have taken place this week in Ag Geneina, West Darfur and Gereida, South Darfur (source: State Ministry of Health and Humanitarian Aid Commission)
  • Security forces have been authorised to use all force necessary to re-establish law and order

West Darfur

  • The top priorities are protection, shelter and non-food items, water, food and health services, particularly for those injured. (source: IOM assessment by telephone)
  • At least 46,000 people displaced in Ag Geneina, another 40,000 people displaced in two villages near Ag Geneina
  • A curfew from 18:00 to 07:00 is in force across West Darfur, with humanitarian organisations exempted

South Darfur

  • An estimated 30,000 people have been displaced from Gereida (source: Humanitarian Aid Commission) and humanitarian organisations are planning to assist 15,000 of the most vulnerable people
  • The top priorities are protection, shelter, food, water, and health services
  • Joint security forces have been deployed and buffer zones between tribes in key areas have been established
