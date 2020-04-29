Sudan Flash Update, 29 April 2020: 318 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sudan

318 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Sudan

As of 27 April 2020, the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) announced the total number of people with COVID-19 in Sudan is 318. Of these cases, 25 people have died and 31 people have fully recovered.

Of the confirmed cases, 289 cases (approximately 91 per cent) are in Khartoum State. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in Sudan is currently 8 per cent.