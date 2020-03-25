Sudan Flash Update, As of 23 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

As of 23 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

According to the Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), no change in number of suspected, isolated, and quarantined cases.

On 23 March the Government of Sudan announced that a curfew will be put in place for the whole country from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting today, 24 March to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition, all travel between states will be banned with the exception for humanitarian, commercial and technical shipments as of 26 March. UNHAS flights are expected to continue.

A medical shipment sent by Chinese businessman Jack Ma to assist the country in facing the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Khartoum on 23 March, with World Food Programme and other actors providing logistical support. The shipment includes 20,000 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 protective suits arrived on an Ethiopian cargo plane. The testing kits will be delivered to the national testing facility while masks and protective gear will be distributed to health facilities throughout the country as well as the six crossing points. This is part of a medical aid package that Jack Ma is proving to several African countries to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Risk communication and community engagement

UNFPA is supporting the FMoH COVID-19 risk communication plan by spreading risk reduction messages through youth networks. In addition, Information Education Communication (IEC) materials specific to pregnant women and women who recently delivered are in the final design phase.

Infection prevention and control IPC

UNFPA and FMoH are preparing training packages on infection prevention and emergency obstetric and neonatal care during COVID-19 for maternity facilities.