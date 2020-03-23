Sudan Flash Update, 23 March 2020: As of 22 March 2020, two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Sudan

A total of 13 people are in isolation centers in Khartoum while 666 have been cleared by health authorities and discharged.

The Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) has announced a national COVID-19 response plan at the cost of US$76 million. The Businessmen’s Union, telecommunications companies, and the Banking Union pledged 200 million Sudanese pounds (nearly US$2 million) as a first payment.

Humanitarian partners continue to support the government in their efforts.

Risk communication and community engagement

UNICEF Communication and Risk Management team supported the FMoH, media, and the private sector with advocacy information on preventing the spread of COVID-19. UNICEF helped produce videos for use on TV, messages for radio and social media content. Up to 37,000 informational materials were printed in collaboration with government counterparts and are ready for distribution this week.

As a result of this advocacy, 105 mosques in Khartoum state raised awareness on COVID-19 prevention practices and maintained physical distance during prayers. Up to 27,000 posters were printed by private sector partners reaching about 540,000 people. A total of 86 orientation sessions were held at markets and public areas reaching about 12,900 people. In support of the FMoH and in coordination with telecommunications companies (ZAIN, SUDANI and MTN) 34,197 users have been sent text messages about preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Infection prevention and control

UNFPA has adapted the global guidelines for home base care for pregnancy and breastfeeding, triage, Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) for isolation centers to the Sudan context. The procurement of IPC material has started and UNFPA is working with FMoH to identify facilities that will be provided with the material. UNFPA has also printed and is supporting FMoH in disseminating 15,000 copies of the case management protocols to health care facilities.

As of 23 March, UNFPA has shipped 310 reproductive health kits for distribution at isolation centres that may host pregnant women.

Country-Level Coordination

UNFPA developed a guidance note for gender-based violence (GBV) response during the COVID-19 emergency. The note focuses on continuity of GBV response as well as preparedness in case of lockdown measures.